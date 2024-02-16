Quinta Brunson Teases ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3 Guest Stars

ABC Television

“Abbott Elementary” has been renewed for a fourth season!

The news broke at the 2024 Television Critics Association hosted by Warner Bros. Television Group.

The renewal comes just a week after the premiere of the third season.

In the premiere episode, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a cameo appearance, so can we expect more guest stars in the third season?

Star and creator Quinta Brunson teased what’s to come this season at the panel. She shared, “I will say that the guest stars that we have this season have been blowing my mind. And they’re very organic to our world. But I have had pinch-me moments as someone who loves comedy and loves TV, and loves making this show. I’ve had two of them in the past week where I’ve had to pinch myself and been, like, I cannot believe this person is, you know, on our show. It’s been incredible.”

As for how Jalen’s cameo happened, Quinta explained, “For Jalen, for instance, Jalen Hurts, which, I think he’s done an interview. Their team reached out while we were writing the second season and said, “Hey, you know, if you ever have any place, Jalen loves the show.” And we were, like, ‘That’s cool.’”

She continued, “But we didn’t write him into the second season. We were already on our path. But it was nice to know that he was interested and available and liked the show and was a fan of the show. And then, it naturally worked out for our premiere.”