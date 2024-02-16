Amy Schumer Fires Back at Critics as She Explains ‘Puffier’ Face

NBC

Amy Schumer, 42, put her comedic spin on her response to critics of her face.

After appearing on “The Tonight Show” and “Good Morning America” to promote her Hulu show “Life & Beth, she got what she calls “feedback” about her “puffier” face from commenters online.

Schumer took to Instagram to fire back and share some news about her health.

“Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years.”

She continued, “And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay.”

According to the World Health Organization, “Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it harder to get pregnant.”

Amy pointed out, “Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book ‘all in her head’ does a good job explaining this.”

She made it clear, “I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in. Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little.”

In September 2021, Amy revealed she had her uterus and appendix removed due to endometriosis.

She shared on Instagram at the time, "So, it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains.”

A few months later, she posted about getting her face fillers dissolved.