Amy Schumer Has Face Fillers Dissolved: ‘Turns Out I Was Already Full’
Actress Amy Schumer headed to her dermatologist’s office over the weekend to have her face fillers dissolved.
The 40-year-old shared an Instagram photo of herself on Sunday with some white cream on her cheeks, telling her followers, "I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #Malificent thanks @drjlodnp."
Dr. Jodi LoGerfo reshared her post, adding, “Using dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face, but filler placement is extremely important! @amyschumer came to me after having filler elsewhere and we decided that where the filler was placed, was not ideal, so we dissolved it! 💉”
She went on, “Dissolving filler is a very simple and quick treatment. I injected hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid) to dissolve it!”