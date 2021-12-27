Amy Schumer Has Face Fillers Dissolved: ‘Turns Out I Was Already Full’

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Actress Amy Schumer headed to her dermatologist’s office over the weekend to have her face fillers dissolved.

The 40-year-old shared an Instagram photo of herself on Sunday with some white cream on her cheeks, telling her followers, "I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #Malificent thanks @drjlodnp."

Dr. Jodi LoGerfo reshared her post, adding, “Using dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face, but filler placement is extremely important! @amyschumer came to me after having filler elsewhere and we decided that where the filler was placed, was not ideal, so we dissolved it! 💉”