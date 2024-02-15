‘90 Day Fiancé’: Tensions Flare Between Rob & Sophie’s Mom! (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive “90 Day Fiancé” sneak-peek clip!

Things get heated when Sophie’s mom visits Rob’s apartment to stay with them before the wedding.

Sophie’s mom thanks Rob for letting her stay, to which he responds, “I definitely don’t want you to miss the wedding.”

When she asked if things were going to be all right, he noted, “It’s just one night… It’s not going to be the end of the world or anything.”

She pointed out, “I don’t need to be there. I can go to a hotel.”

Sophie insisted, “It’s fine.”

As emotions escalate, Sophie’s mom declares that she’d “rather stick an epidural in the middle of her forehead” than be in Rob’s apartment.