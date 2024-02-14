Backgrid

“Suits” actress Abigail Spencer is going public with her new relationship!

On Tuesday, Spencer photographed holding hands with businessman Oscar Valls while making their way to the Michael Kors show in New York City.

Just a few days ago, Spencer revealed that she had a boyfriend without revealing his identity.

When asked about her upcoming Valentine’s Day plans, she told People magazine at SCAD TVfest in Georgia, “My boyfriend lives in Spain, so I already gave him the hint. I was like, ‘Is Valentine’s a big day in Spain? Because it is here.’”

Valls is the CEO of a startup company called Farmbrots, which is based in Barcelona.

Spencer was previously married to Andrew Pruett, but they finalized their divorce in 2013. They share son Roman, 15.

In her new show “Extended Family,” Abigail plays a woman who makes an effort to maintain a friendly relationship with her ex-husband, who is played by Jon Cryer.

She recently shared, “It's hard, but I think the best art is personal. It feels like it's happening to you, and you get to project your life onto it. I think for my son, who grew up going to two different homes, like, oh, he can scold us later, ‘Why didn't you do that?’ I think all of us have said it's nice to put something on the air where it just presents doing something a little differently and just to create more conversation around it.”