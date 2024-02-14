Marvel Studios Announces ‘Fantastic Four’ Cast

Getty Images

Marvel fans have their Fantastic Four!

The studio just announced Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will step into the coveted roles.

In the comics, the characters obtain their powers while on a mission to space. Pascal will star as Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic, who has stretch abilities, and Kirby as Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman, who can turn invisible as well as use strong forcefields. Quinn will play the part of Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch. He can transform into fire and fly. Moss-Bachrach will be Ben Grimm aka the Thing, who is made of rocks and has immense strength.

The movie is set to hit theaters July 25, 2025.

Marvel Studios shared the news on X with the message, “Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family!” The post included a fun, retro-type graphic of the four stars as their characters for the first time.

Pascal’s involvement was leaked in November, but the rest of the cast was kept under wraps until now!

This is the Fantastic Four’s first foray into the MCU, as the film rights were previously owned by 20th Century Fox (which is now owned by Disney).

Previous iterations of the characters appeared in “Fantastic Four” and “Fantastic Four: The Rise of the Silver Surfer” in 2005 and 2007 starring Ioan Gruffudd (Reed Richards), Jessica Alba (Sue Storm), Chris Evans (Johnny Storm) and Michael Chiklis (Ben Grimm).