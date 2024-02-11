Celebrity News February 11, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs Beat San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII in Overtime Stunner
Super Bowl LVIII started slow, but it eventually became a history-making nail-biter — only the second Super Bowl ever to go into overtime, ending with the Kansas City Chiefs coming from behind to stun the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.
It is the first time since the New England Patriots won in 2003 and 2004 that a team has won back-to-back Super Bowl victories.
The game was tied at 16-16 going into overtime, stayed tied after each team achieved a field goal, but was decided when the Chiefs scored a touchdown.
Coming on an evening that offered plenty of glimpses of Taylor Swift rooting for BF Travis Kelce, a dazzling halftime performance by Usher, and new music from Beyoncé, Super Bowl LVIII will long be remembered as a thriller.
After his monumental win, Chiefs tight end Kelce was rewarded with a big, on-field kiss from Swift, another instantly iconic moment in their highly publicized relationship.
Mocking a head-scratching conspiracy theory that the Biden Administration had rigged the Super Bowl in favor of the Chiefs, President Biden's official social media accounts posted, "Just like we drew it up," in response to the Chiefs' big win.
Just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/9NBvc5nVZE— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024 @JoeBiden