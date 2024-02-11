Kansas City Chiefs Beat San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII in Overtime Stunner

Getty Images

Super Bowl LVIII started slow, but it eventually became a history-making nail-biter — only the second Super Bowl ever to go into overtime, ending with the Kansas City Chiefs coming from behind to stun the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

It is the first time since the New England Patriots won in 2003 and 2004 that a team has won back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

The game was tied at 16-16 going into overtime, stayed tied after each team achieved a field goal, but was decided when the Chiefs scored a touchdown.

Coming on an evening that offered plenty of glimpses of Taylor Swift rooting for BF Travis Kelce, a dazzling halftime performance by Usher, and new music from Beyoncé, Super Bowl LVIII will long be remembered as a thriller.

After his monumental win, Chiefs tight end Kelce was rewarded with a big, on-field kiss from Swift, another instantly iconic moment in their highly publicized relationship.