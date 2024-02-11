Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News February 11, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs Beat San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII in Overtime Stunner

Getty Images
Teammates Travis Kelce & Patrick Homes embrace after a historic win.

Super Bowl LVIII started slow, but it eventually became a history-making nail-biter — only the second Super Bowl ever to go into overtime, ending with the Kansas City Chiefs coming from behind to stun the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

It is the first time since the New England Patriots won in 2003 and 2004 that a team has won back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

The game was tied at 16-16 going into overtime, stayed tied after each team achieved a field goal, but was decided when the Chiefs scored a touchdown.

Getty Images
Taylor Swift congratulates Travis Kelce with a big kiss!

Coming on an evening that offered plenty of glimpses of Taylor Swift rooting for BF Travis Kelce, a dazzling halftime performance by Usher, and new music from Beyoncé, Super Bowl LVIII will long be remembered as a thriller.

All the Stars at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas: Pics! View Gallery

After his monumental win, Chiefs tight end Kelce was rewarded with a big, on-field kiss from Swift, another instantly iconic moment in their highly publicized relationship.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII Win: Pics! View Gallery

Mocking a head-scratching conspiracy theory that the Biden Administration had rigged the Super Bowl in favor of the Chiefs, President Biden's official social media accounts posted, "Just like we drew it up," in response to the Chiefs' big win.

#Instagram #SuperBowl #TaylorSwift #TravisKelce #TrendingStories

More

More in Celebrity News