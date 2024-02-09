Getty Images

Taylor Swift nearly took a nasty tumble during her Eras tour stop in Tokyo.

The star was performing “Betty” atop the “Folklore” cabin on Friday night when she stumbled.

She told the crowd, "I almost fell off the ‘Folklore’ cabin, but I didn't and that's... the lesson. My life flashed before my eyes, yeah, no, it's all good… everything's fine, everything's great! I'm just so happy I didn't fall off the ‘Folklore’ cabin, you know what I mean? What a great night In Tokyo!"

The near fall came days after she reportedly suffered a mishap during her performance of “Vigilante Sh*t.” In social media videos, it seems the singer may have misjudged her chair placement a bit.

Swift is finishing up her Tokyo shows, then will possibly head back to the States to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Her dad, Scott, is already showing his support for Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs. He was spotted rocking a Chiefs lanyard in Tokyo.

“Extra’s” Jenny Taft caught up with Kelce in Las Vegas ahead of the big game.

He said Swift has not given him a Super Bowl pep talk, explaining, “No… She's focused on entertaining the crowd… I know she's out in Japan, Tokyo… so she's just working on entertaining them, making sure she's ready for her performances and everything. The Super Bowl [she] will worry about if she can make it.”

While Travis is focused on a Super Bowl ring, there are bets that he will propose to Taylor if the Chiefs win. He commented, “These bets are crazy.”

The day before, Taft had asked him about Taylor’s new album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”