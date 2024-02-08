Kenya Moore on Kandi Burruss’ ‘RHOA’ Exit & Plans for Season 16 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore is bringing to life the real story of a terrifying true crime in her Lifetime move “Abducted Off the Street.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Kenya, who dished on the film and reacted to Kandi Burruss’ exit from the “RHOA.”

Kenya said she wasn’t shocked by Kandi’s announcement since she was notified beforehand. Kenya shared, “She told me… We’re friends, we’re really friends, and I adore, love, respect all things Kandi, and I think it was just time… We had a lot of time off and in that time, you have to stay busy… Once you get busy doing something else, for her, I think it just meant, you know, ‘I like this lane and I’m not sure what they’re doing over there, so let me continue in the path that I’m going.’”

Though Kandi is not going to be on Season 16, will we see Kenya? She answered, “We’ll see.”

When asked to elaborate, Kenya said, “I think the producers and Bravo have been, I think, diligently working to put together that magic again that we lost, you know, in the last previous scenes and I think that they’re on the right track… I think fans are going to be elated with their casting choices.”

As for the possibility of frenemy Porsha Williams being part of the Season 16 cast, Kenya commented, “I definitely think that the fans may want her back, and if it’s what the fans want, I’m there for it… If they want me, I’m here for it, too.. I think it would be a dynamic cast because we made magic together before.”

Months ago, Kenya settled her divorce from Marc Daly, but she’s still “waiting for the judge to sign off.”

She emphasized, “I’m so relieved that I can finally focus on everything else.”

Kenya appeared to be open to dating, saying, “I think that the floodgates will come.”

In November, Moore was serenaded by Usher at his Las Vegas residency. Soon after, people were sliding into her DMs, which got her “feeling flush”! She said, “I didn’t even know how DMs work really… I was like, ‘Are you serious?’”

In “Abducted Off the Street,” Kenya plays the mother of Carlesha Faither, who was snatched from a Philadelphia street in 2014.

She raved, ‘I loved playing this role! It’s a departure from ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ I get back to like kind of like my roots… I started off as an actress.”

Moore is open to more acting in the future, saying, “From your lips to God’s ears… I’m up for some projects now. I think I’ve gotten the attention of some producers and directors, so I’m really excited about what’s to come.”