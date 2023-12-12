Kenya Moore & Marc Daly Are ‘Finally’ Divorced

Getty

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore has finalized her divorce from Marc Daly.

In a statement, she told People magazine, “After more than three years of litigation, I have finally been granted a divorce.”

“I want to thank everyone who prayed for and uplifted me when I needed it the most,” Moore continued. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life and being the best mom I can be for my daughter, Brooklyn.”

Despite the split, Kenya is still hopeful to find love. She said, “As a hopeless romantic, I still believe my forever person exists and know I’ll have my happily ever after ending after all.”

In November, Kenya gave an update on the divorce proceedings at BravoCon. She shared, “We had a court hearing and then got on the trial calendar, so were going to go to trial, and then we got bumped off the trial calendar. I can’t make this stuff up.”

Though there was a delay, she declared, “I’m saying it right now: I will be single and divorced before 2024.”

Kenya and Marc eventually settled their divorce privately.

In 2021, Kenya filed for divorce from Daly, two years after their split.

Earlier this year, Kenya opened up about her dating life, telling “Extra’s” Melvin Robert, “I’m at a point where I’m losing my inhibitions. I’m becoming more free.”