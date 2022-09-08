How Teresa Giudice’s Phone Call with Kenya Moore Impacted ‘DWTS’ (Exclusive)

Getty

Teresa Giudice is joining Season 31 of “Dancing with the Stars” with pro partner Pasha Pashkov!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Giudice about her dancing skills and revealed she reached out to fellow “Real Housewives” star Kenya Moore, who competed on the show last season.

Before Giudice agreed to do “Dancing with the Stars,” she called Moore, who told her, “Girl, definitely do it!”

Teresa also raved about Kenya having her back on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” She shared, “That’s my girl, she stuck up for me… Like, she didn’t even know me like that well and Ramona said something about me and she, like, went at Ramona for me… That’s my girl for life.”

Aside from getting support from Kenya, don’t be surprised to see Cynthia Bailey, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Staub and Dolores Catania in the audience cheering for Teresa!

Teresa signing on to do the show has been years in the making. She revealed, “I got asked to do it when I came home from prison… I couldn’t do it… It was meant to be, because it came back years later.”

Giudice noted that she has “no dancing experience,” adding, “The only kind of dancing I do is, like, dancing at the club or dancing on a table in Mykonos.”

Teresa is fresh off her honeymoon with husband Luis Ruelas. She joked, “My husband, he’s Latino, so he definitely knows how to move… I gotta learn how to move the hips like him.”

When asked if they took dance lessons for their wedding, Teresa revealed, “I wanted to, but we just didn’t have time because we were filming for a TV show… It was just the two of us, we were just so into each other.”

Giudice admitted that she was “nervous” about dancing for the cameras. She commented, “I’m keeping my eyes on Pasha and not looking at anybody.”