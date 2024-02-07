Brad Pitt Looks Ageless at ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Premiere in L.A.

Getty Images

Brad Pitt continues to look like a real-life Benjamin Button!

The 60-year-old actor looked ageless as he attended the “Bob Marley: One Love” premiere in L.A.

Getty Images

Pitt, an executive producer on the film, did not walk the red carpet at Regency Village Theatre. He did, however, pose for photos inside with Bob’s son Ziggy Marley, star of the film Kingsley Ben-Adir and others.

“Survivor” alum Lauryn-Ashley Beck also managed to get a pic with Brad at the event. She posted the photos and video on Instagram Stories, joking in the captions, “No one talk to me,” and, “Two stars working the room.”

Instagram

Beck even got a pic of the two making eye contact, sharing that as well!

Instagram