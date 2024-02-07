Celebrity News February 07, 2024
Brad Pitt Looks Ageless at ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Premiere in L.A.
Brad Pitt continues to look like a real-life Benjamin Button!
The 60-year-old actor looked ageless as he attended the “Bob Marley: One Love” premiere in L.A.
Pitt, an executive producer on the film, did not walk the red carpet at Regency Village Theatre. He did, however, pose for photos inside with Bob’s son Ziggy Marley, star of the film Kingsley Ben-Adir and others.
“Survivor” alum Lauryn-Ashley Beck also managed to get a pic with Brad at the event. She posted the photos and video on Instagram Stories, joking in the captions, “No one talk to me,” and, “Two stars working the room.”
Beck even got a pic of the two making eye contact, sharing that as well!
“Bob Marley: One Love” opens in the U.S. February 14. Ben-Adir stars as the legendary musician, and the film website reveals the project celebrates “his message of love and unity” and shares his “powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.”