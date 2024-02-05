Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Welcome First Child

Nick Viall is a dad!

The former Bachelor and fiancée Natalie Joy welcomed a baby girl a few days ago.

They posted a carousel of precious pics of their daughter on Instagram, along with the message, “River Rose Viall 🤍 2-2-2024 named after Natalie’s great grandmother and niece…the best part of life starts now 🦢🕊️☁️💗.”

The couple announced they were expecting back in August with some sonogram pics and the message, “Our biggest dream came true.”

Instagram

In September, Viall opened up to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about becoming a dad while promoting “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Viall shared, “Super excited, can’t wait to be a dad. Truly, it’s the only consistent, you know, dream I’ve ever had… A lot of my hopes and dreams I’ve had for myself have changed over the years — being a father has never changed.”

He noted, “In a small way, I think doing ‘Special Forces,’ you know, it certainly tests your limits and challenge you to see what you’re capable of and test your resiliency… I don’t know what parenthood’s gonna bring me, but I’m sure ‘Special Forces’ in some weird way prepped me for it, so I’m grateful for it.”