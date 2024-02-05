Getty Images

“American Idol” alum Lauren Alaina is a married woman!

On Sunday, Alaina tied the knot with Cam Arnold in Nashville.

She told People magazine that the “big, loud” celebration at Symphony Center was attended by 450 people, including Jason and Brittany Aldean, HARDY, and Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney.

She dished, “Here’s the funny thing: I wanted a small wedding and Cameron wanted a big wedding. So, we compromised — and had a 450-person guest list. I think it’s just a reflection of how fortunate we are — we have a lot of people who love us and we love a lot of people."

The couple wrote personal vows for the “heartfelt” ceremony, which also featured their two dogs and nieces and nephews.

Alaina said, “Our siblings all stood up there with us as we got married. And Cameron’s dad was his best man, which was super sweet.”

Lauren walked down the aisle in an Anne Barge gown.

The couple brought Sara Fried on as their wedding planner.

Sara revealed, “Fountains were overflowing with white flowers as Lauren and Cam exchanged vows under a beautiful floral arch. The wintery emerald green and gold color palette continued into the reception filled with lots of velvet, a custom floral canopy over the dance floor and of course, fun Southern details including cow hide rugs."

The two to have their honeymoon in Hawaii. She explained, “Neither one of us has been [there], so we’re very much looking forward to it.”

As for what their future holds, Lauren commented, “We’re going to spend a few years being married, then hopefully down the line a few years we’ll have our kids. We’ll keep growing together."

The wedding comes more than a year after Cam popped the question.

In November 2022, Lauren announced their engagement onstage at the Grand Ole Opry.

She told the audience while referencing her induction into the Opry, “I was welcomed into this family, and it was a dream of mine as long as I can remember. I didn't think this year could get any better, [but Friday] I got asked into another family! After he proposed to me, I said, 'You have to come out on this stage at the Grand Ole Opry.'”

Alaina then introduced Arnold to the crowd. She said, “Everybody, this is my fiancé. I told him he had to come out here and we had to get a picture — we're doing it because this is the circle and I'm going to hold my hand up and do the thing. Make some noise for my future husband everybody!"