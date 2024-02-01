Heather & Terry Dubrow Give Health Update After His Ministroke (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Heather and Terry Dubrow spoke to “Extra” as they supported an important cause at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert. Terry gave an update on how he is doing after suffering a mini-stroke and undergoing a procedure to close a hole in his heart.

Terry shared, “I'm alive thanks to this woman right here, otherwise who knows… but I'm 100 percent. I had a procedure done on my heart. Took 11 minutes. I was a lucky one... I'm completely, 100 percent normal now.”

Heather added, “Thank God. I mean, he was one of the lucky ones, right? He had a PFO, a congenital hole in his heart that was easily fixed, but it really started us talking about health of the heart in men and for women. We're so honored to be here tonight and raise awareness, especially for cardiovascular health in women. In men, it presents so differently than it presents in women and, you know, women have indigestion and they put it off and they don't go to the doctor and, you know, you could have a heart attack, stroke — all the things.”

Terry continued, “I just want to emphasize that point… It's the number one risk of death in men and women, cardiovascular disease. And the truth is, women between the ages of 55 and 75, 20 percent of them will have a stroke during those years, so you have to identify early get in the hospital, get it diagnosed, and get that clot busted with clot-0dissolve drug. We have miracle treatments, but if you don't identify, it you don't diagnose it, you're not going to be saved.”

Heather said of women’s health, “Many of us put everyone else first — our partners, our children, our parents, everyone — and we have got to take care of our own health, cardiovascular and otherwise. Go to your doctor.”

Heather was walking in the show, saying, “I did nothing to prepare except it's funny seeing Miss America here. From my pageant days, I feel like I have a little bit of experience, but I just want to have so much fun.”

Terry gushed, “I'm a huge fan of the American Heart Association. Of course, a huge fan of this woman.”

Heather said her dress is kind of a Valentine’s look, asking her husband, “Valentine's... Where are you taking me?”

He replied, “Oh, I have big, huge plans I'm not telling you…”

Heather insisted, “That means he doesn't know what we're doing… That means I'm making the reservation.”