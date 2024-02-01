‘Big Brother’ Alum Christie Murphy & Wife Jamie Martin Welcome Twins

“Big Brother” alum Christie Murphy, 33, and her wife Jamie Martin are now parents of twins!

On Thursday, Christie announced the arrival of their twin daughters, who were born on January 29.

Alongside a series of pics of their twins, the couple wrote on Instagram, “THEY’RE HERE 👼🏼👼🏼 But we’ll talk about it later… we’re very busy SMOTHERING our little girls with love!”

In an interview with E! News, Christie revealed that they named their twins Sage Martin Murphy and Sela James Murphy.

How did they come up with the names? Murphy explained, “Since my wife, Jamie and the girls took my last name, we wanted to honor Jamie's full birth name in both of their names. 'James' after Jamie and 'Martin' after her maiden name. It feels special and right!"

She gushed, “The twins are doing great! They're happy and healthy and thriving!"

“Honestly, I've never felt anything like it in my life,” Christie added. "I never knew a feeling like this even existed!"

As for giving birth, Christie shared, “I literally pushed out two humans and that's just mind blowing to me in itself! Don't get me wrong, I'm tired. Very, very tired... but it's worth every single second of it."

Murphy made sure to show some love for Martin, saying, “When I look at the girls, I think about the life we're about to live… but I know it couldn't have happened without Jamie's unconditional support. She basically took over and took care of everything in our lives for the past nine months."

The babies arrived three years after Christie and Jamie tied the knot.

Christie noted, “Our relationship has grown to be so close. The ability to be vulnerable with someone is so special and so undervalued in today's dating world. I also think that going through our whole pregnancy journey together has really changed the way we see each other for the best! I couldn't feel luckier!"

Christie announced her pregnancy in August. At the time, she wrote, “Marrying one another was the easiest decision we ever made; choosing to start a family was even EASIER. So much MORE love - COMING 2024 🍼.”