Aly & AJ alum Aly Michalka, 34, is going to be a mom!

Michalka is expecting her first child with husband Stephen Ringer.

Their baby is due to arrive in May.

She told People magazine, “It was nice that it ended up happening quickly, but also I think that took us by surprise in a way where we were like, 'Oh, we thought that maybe this would take us eight, nine months to get pregnant or a year,' and it didn't. Recently, it's started to feel really real just because I'm now starting to show — and I took my belly ring out, which means that the stomach is really popping out."

Aly has had a “really easy pregnancy,” calling herself “lucky and blessed.”

She elaborated, “It's been really smooth sailing so far, and I was lucky I didn't get any nausea at the beginning. I've just been just trekking away as usual. I have to drink a lot more water and eat a lot more protein than I've had to in the past, which has been a struggle for me. But I'm trying to do it daily and be on top of it."

Aly and Stephen have decided to wait to find out the sex of their baby. She noted, “We're not really the couple that would do a gender reveal anyways. I don't think that, even if we knew the gender, everything would be blue or pink."

As for baby names, they have some names in mind. Michalka explained, “We want the name to feel unique, but I also don't want people to roll their eyes, like, 'This is such a celebrity kid name. This is so ridiculous.' So, I'm like, ‘Let's just stick with a cool, classic name, maybe something that sounds like an author or a writer or a musician.’”

Aly found out she was pregnant in September, just a day before playing a concert at the Greek Theater.

She explained, “In another world, I could have waited to take a test another day, but for whatever reason I was like, 'I'm past a week being late, and I should just take the test.’ And then it was just like, 'Oh, my gosh. We play this huge show tonight, and now I'm holding in this huge secret.'”

Aly opted to tell her sister AJ during a dinner days after the concert. She shared, “I was like, 'There was a special guest that was at the Greek that you didn't know was there,' and she was like, 'Who?' I was like, 'There's a baby,' and I touched my stomach, and then she was like, 'What?!' She was just really excited and overjoyed. From there, we told the rest of the family."

Michalka is pregnant at the same time as her “iZombie” co-star Rose McIver, who debuted her baby bump at the 2024 Golden Globes.