‘Ghosts’ Star Rose McIver Debuts Baby Bump on the 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Rose McIver, 35, announced her pregnancy on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet!

The “Ghosts” star cradled her baby bump in a floor-length pale pink Gucci gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday.

McIver wore her hair in an updo as she smiled for the photographers ahead of the award shows.

Fans will see more of Rose tonight as a presenter at the ceremony.

This will be McIver and husband George Byrne’s first child together. They tied the knot in 2023 after six years of dating.