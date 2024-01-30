Lili Reinhart Reveals Alopecia Diagnosis

Getty

“Riverdale” alum Lili Reinhart, 27, is suffering from alopecia.

The actress shared the news on TikTok, along with a video of herself receiving red light therapy.

She wrote over top of the video, “Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode,” adding in the caption, “Red light therapy is my new best friend #alopecia #mentalhealth.”

In the video, Lili lip-synchs to a man saying, “I’m pushed beyond the limits of what a person should be pushed to endure.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, alopecia means “hair loss” and “it can be the result of heredity, hormonal changes, medical conditions, or a normal part of aging.”

The Center for Dermatology says, “Red light therapy is a safe, noninvasive method of treating hair loss that has no known side effects.”

In the past, Reinhart has been open about her battle with depression. Back in 2021 she connected with her fans on Instagram Stories, telling them, "Some days I feel really defeated by my depression. It's an exhausting battle that I've been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable."

She added, "This is a reminder to my fellow warriors that it's okay to have days where you don't want to fight anymore. You don't need to justify your mental health to anyone."

The star pushed self-care on those tough days, saying, "prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations."