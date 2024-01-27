Travis Kelce Is 'Wilder' Than Brother Jason: Patrick Mahomes Sr.

Getty Images

Even though we all just saw his brother Jason Kelce get shirtless at that Chiefs game, it's Travis who is the wild child!

That is the tea from Patrick Mahomes Sr., who spoke about the star jocks on the "Evan & Tiki" podcast, where he said Jason, 36, is much less out-there than Travis, 34.

Mahomes witnessed the shirtless dancing from Jason from "two booths down," though he also bumped into Jason during the game.

"It just so happened at some point in the game we both happened to be in the bathroom at the same time,” he revealed.

“I've known him, you know, for quite some time,” he said, calling Travis "another son to me.”

“So I've been around them a lot… and I've been in the booth with Taylor before and she was very nice and genuine.”

Mahomes "hung out with them a little bit you know after the game. Those are some fun guys,” he said. “I mean, you think Jason's wild, you ought to see Travis!” He laughed as he spilled the beans on which brother deserves credit for being wilder!