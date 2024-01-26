King Charles Visited Kate Middleton Ahead of Surgery

Getty Images

Kate Middleton, 42, had a special visitor on Friday, as she recovers from abdominal surgery at the London Clinic.

Days after her husband Prince William was photographed outside the hospital, People reports King Charles III, 75, stopped by to see Kate, ahead of his own surgery for an enlarged prostate.

The magazine adds that Charles was seen arriving at the hospital with wife Queen Camilla, and that the palace confirmed he was admitted for a “scheduled treatment.”

People later reported that the king's surgery was complete and he was doing well.

According to ITV's Chris Ship, Camilla said "He's fine, thank you," as she left the hospital.

The royals announced Middleton’s medical procedure January 17, posting on X, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

According to People magazine, Kate’s medical issues are noncancerous.

The King’s health announcement came soon after. NBC News reported Buckingham Palace released a statement, calling it a “corrective surgery.”