Michael Phelps & Wife Nicole Welcome Baby #4

Famed Olympian Michael Phelps is now a dad of four!

On Monday, Phelps announced the birth of his fourth child with wife Nicole.

Along with a photo of them with their newborn, he wrote on Instagram, “@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world.”

He added, “We’re so blessed to be given a 4th child. We’re now a family of 6! 😁😁🤪😂.”

Michael also revealed that Nico was born on January 16.

Nico joins their other kids: Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick.

The couple announced that they were expecting in October.

At the time, Nicole wrote on Instagram, “A memory from Oct 29 over the last 7 years with you @m_phelps00. Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life. I couldn’t have asked for anyone better!”

Nicole included a pic of them on the sidelines of football game with her cradling her growing baby bump. She added, “For those that are wondering… yes! we’re expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024.”

Michael and Nicole, who have been married for seven years, have been together since 2007.

In 2021, Phelps opened up about fatherhood, telling People magazine, “I love how we have dinner every night together at the same exact time… I enjoy it. It’s fun just being able to hear them talk about the day, the banter back and forth. It’s fun to be a part of and just fun to be a dad.”

Michael noted that routine has helped him handle his depression and be a better father. He said, “Depression is something that will always be part of my life — it’s part of who I am. It’s my job to continue to learn and understand why I am how I am… There’s only so much that we can control in this world, so I want to be on top of it as much as I can so I can be the best father, the best husband, the hardest worker. I want to give myself the chance.”