Michael Phelps & Wife Nicole Expecting Baby #4

Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps is going to be a dad again!

Phelps and his wife Nicole are expecting their fourth child.

Over the weekend, Nicole broke the news on their anniversary. She wrote on Instagram, “A memory from Oct 29 over the last 7 years with you @m_phelps00. Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life. I couldn't have asked for anyone better!"

Nicole included a pic of them on the sidelines of football game with her cradling her growing baby bump. She added, “For those that are wondering… yes! we’re expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024.”

The couple are already the parents of Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4.

Michael and Nicole, who have been married for seven years, have been together since 2007.

In 2021, Phelps opened up about fatherhood, telling People magazine, “I love how we have dinner every night together at the same exact time… I enjoy it. It's fun just being able to hear them talk about the day, the banter back and forth. It's fun to be a part of and just fun to be a dad."

Michael noted that routine has helped him handle his depression and be a better father. He said, “Depression is something that will always be part of my life — it's part of who I am. It's my job to continue to learn and understand why I am how I am… There's only so much that we can control in this world, so I want to be on top of it as much as I can so I can be the best father, the best husband, the hardest worker. I want to give myself the chance."