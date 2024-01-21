Sarah Ferguson Diagnosed with Skin Cancer: 'Not Been an Easy Time'

Instagram

Sarah Ferguson is dealing with more bad news months after undergoing treatment for breast cancer — a diagnosis of melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer.

DailyMail.com reports the 64-year-old had "a number of moles" removed and was told one tested positive for melanoma, news she received sometime after Christmas.

According to the outlet, she has been recovering at a clinic in Austria, and also spent time with the royals at Sandringham.

If it was caught early enough, the cancer will not require further treatment.

An insider told DailyMail.com that it has "not been an easy time" for the mom of two, who is the ex-wife of scandal-plagued Prince Andrew. However, she is described as being in "good spirits" in spite of the setbacks.

The report follows news that Kate Middleton underwent an abdominal surgery that will keep her from all royal duties and appearances for months, and that King Charles is about to undergo surgery for an enlarged prostate.