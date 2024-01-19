‘The Bear’ Season 3 Secrets Revealed Amid Its Awards Season Sweep

FX

Yes, Chef! “The Bear” is roaring its way through awards season, and “Extra” has been along for the ride!

So, what’s in store for Season 3?

Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and the rest of the cast are getting ready to start filming next month.

Jeremy recently told “Extra” that they are returning to a functional kitchen atmosphere like the first season!

On the show, Jeremy plays Carmy, a chef who returns home to run his family’s sandwich shop. He shared, “His identity is so wrapped up in his profession. I don’t know if he has much of a life outside of that and so I can play him, kind of, at very high stakes consistently.”