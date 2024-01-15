‘The Bear’ Cast on That Emmys Kiss & What’s Next for Season 3 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and the rest of the cast of “The Bear” were backstage with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert after winning Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2023 Emmys!

Jeremy, Ayo and Ebon (who wasn’t there for the interview) each won acting Emmys, too.

White said, “It is pretty wild,” and Ayo added, “We are very, very, very blessed. Very fortunate.”

Melvin asked if it hit differently being Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Edebiri said, “Yeah, for sure, and also to hear that Quinta and I are, like, the first two Black women to win in the comedy slate, to see Niecy [Nash] win, to see ‘Beef’ win… When one of us wins, we all win. So, it is really special.”

Melvin asked about that moment onstage when Matty Matheson was accepting the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy on behalf of the group and Ebon Moss-Bachrach interrupted him with a long kiss.

Robert compared it to Adrien Brody and Halle Berry’s Oscar kiss from 2003.

Matty said, “That was a good one. I think ours was better. I just love Ebon so much and I’m glad that the passion took over him. I was giving a passionate speech and then it was like two ships full of passion going in… in an ocean of love.”

Ayo joked, “We are all going to be studying Matty’s metaphor for an hour or two, and then we will see what parties are available once we’re done.”

Jeremy quipped, “It could be 4 a.m. by that time.”