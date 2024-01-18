Getty Images

“The Challenge” star Ashley Cain is the father of a baby boy!

On Thursday, Cain announced the birth of his son Aliyas Diamond Cain.

Along with posting a photo of his son, Ashley wrote on Instagram, “I will love you, appreciate you, guide you and protect you with all of my heart, for the rest of my life.”

Referencing his late daughter Azaylia Diamond, who died of leukemia in 2021 at 8 months, Ashley added, “You will have the most beautiful guardian angel heaven holds watching over you and protecting you too.”

“Welcome to the world my son,” Cain added. “May your body be strong, your mind be wise, your heart be loving and your spirit be pure and truly powerful.”

In December, Ashley broke the news that he was expecting a son with a woman that he’s known since 18.

He told The Sun, “I got a message saying that she needed to speak to me so I went to see her and she told me she was pregnant — I can’t put into words how that felt.”

Ashley emphasized, “I believe, after having Azaylia, that I was put on this earth to be a father. And then the thought of potentially having another child after losing one was very difficult to understand for me. Even though this next part of my journey is going to be hard, I truly understand that every child that comes into this world is a blessing.”

In April 2021, Ashley announced that Azaylia had died. Posting a haunting image of himself holding Azaylia, Cain wrote on Instagram, "Rest In Paradise Princess 👼🏼🌈I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven ❤️😢 #AzayliaDiamondCain."