Ashley Cain's 8-Month-Old Daughter Azaylia Dies After Battling Cancer

Azaylia Diamond, the 8-month-old daughter of "The Challenge" star Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee, has died following her battle with leukemia.

Posting a haunting image of himself holding Azaylia, Cain wrote on Instagram, "Rest In Paradise Princess 👼🏼🌈 I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven ❤️😢 #AzayliaDiamondCain."

Azaylia had been given just days to live, and her parents had been making the most of their limited time with her, with Cain posting on Saturday that the family had taken a short stroller walk in the sun. The walk ended with Azaylia suffering a seizure.

"Shortly after these photos were taken Azaylia had a seizure. Her eyes rolled back, she stopped breathing and her body went as stiff as a board. We put her on oxygen straight away and called for the oncall nurses. After a few hours of close observation we managed to settle her. This has happened a few times now, but it never gets any easier. Yet she continues to battle through! 💔"

Cain went on to share a poem about her heroic spirit.

Vorajee had written that their daughter's time was drawing to a close, posting on Instagram, "Feeling the heartache more and more today, as the Nurses woke me up this morning for a home visit & told me to enjoy the weekend as they now think her body is slowly shutting down. I got told this a couple of weeks ago and she has stayed so strong through this I'm so proud of how strong you are Azaylia."

Cain shared Azaylia's diagnosis with the world in October. Just 2 months old, Azaylia had become terribly sick with a "very rare and aggressive" form of leukemia.

Though treated at the time, Azaylia relapsed in March. On April 8, Cain told supporters tumors had been found throughout Azaylia's body, meaning chemo and other treatments were not working, and making a trip to Singapore for CAR T-cell therapy impossible.

Expected to live for only a day or two more, she clung to life for over two weeks.