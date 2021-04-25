Celebrity News April 25, 2021
Ashley Cain's 8-Month-Old Daughter Azaylia Dies After Battling Cancer
Azaylia Diamond, the 8-month-old daughter of "The Challenge" star Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee, has died following her battle with leukemia.
Posting a haunting image of himself holding Azaylia, Cain wrote on Instagram, "Rest In Paradise Princess 👼🏼🌈 I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven ❤️😢 #AzayliaDiamondCain."
Azaylia had been given just days to live, and her parents had been making the most of their limited time with her, with Cain posting on Saturday that the family had taken a short stroller walk in the sun. The walk ended with Azaylia suffering a seizure.
"Shortly after these photos were taken Azaylia had a seizure. Her eyes rolled back, she stopped breathing and her body went as stiff as a board. We put her on oxygen straight away and called for the oncall nurses. After a few hours of close observation we managed to settle her. This has happened a few times now, but it never gets any easier. Yet she continues to battle through! 💔"
Cain went on to share a poem about her heroic spirit.
Vorajee had written that their daughter's time was drawing to a close, posting on Instagram, "Feeling the heartache more and more today, as the Nurses woke me up this morning for a home visit & told me to enjoy the weekend as they now think her body is slowly shutting down. I got told this a couple of weeks ago and she has stayed so strong through this I'm so proud of how strong you are Azaylia."
Cain shared Azaylia's diagnosis with the world in October. Just 2 months old, Azaylia had become terribly sick with a "very rare and aggressive" form of leukemia.
Though treated at the time, Azaylia relapsed in March. On April 8, Cain told supporters tumors had been found throughout Azaylia's body, meaning chemo and other treatments were not working, and making a trip to Singapore for CAR T-cell therapy impossible.
Expected to live for only a day or two more, she clung to life for over two weeks.
On April 16, Safiyya had summed up the couple's feelings about Azaylia, writing alongside an artist's rendition of the family, "No words can compare to how proud I am of you Azaylia, being a mummy has changed my life and this journey has humbled me & made me appreciate the true meaning to life & at number 1 is health 🙏🏼❤️ The day me and Daddy was blessed with you Azaylia was the best day of our life’s, you have bought us happiness every single day, despite what we are faced with we made you a promise from the day you was born & told you again in intensive care and that was to give you 100% your whole life & that promise will never be broken.❤️"
She went on the write, "Following our love as parents is family, friends and the rest of the world, Thankyou for loving my baby 🧡."