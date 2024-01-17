Jenna Dewan Expecting Baby #3

Getty Images

Jenna Dewan, 43, has another bun in the oven!

Dewan announced that she is expecting her second child with fiancé Steve Kazee, 48, in an interview with Romper.

Jenna revealed, “I’ve just entered the second trimester, and I feel alive again.”

Dewan is trying to soak in her third pregnancy, saying, “You don’t race to the end because this is the last time. So there’s a bit of joy and a little sadness. I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days.”

“I really love being a mom,” Jenna emphasized. “That’s something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now.”

Dewan is working on “The Rookie” while pregnant, which can be “exhausting.”

Despite feeling tired, Jenna finds it “easy” to work pregnant, explaining, “‘The Rookie’ is truly the most dreamy, incredible job. Everyone is so lovely. It’s really fun, and it’s easy, and it flows.”

Dewan gushed about Kazee, who is also the father of her son Callum, 3, saying, “He’s so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he’s so loving, and he’s funny, and he’s really… he’s just incredible. It’s one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I’m so excited to see him with a little baby again.”

Callum is excited to be a big brother. Jenna commented, “[I told him] when the baby is ready, the baby comes out. And he’s like, ‘I want the baby right now. Can you just pull it out of your mouth?’ Steve and I died laughing. I said, ‘I wish, baby. That would be amazing if we could pull it out my mouth. But no, it definitely goes a different way.’”

Jenna is also the mother of daughter Everly, 10, her first child with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Of co-parenting, Jenna noted, “It’s always a journey. It never ends. You just learn as you go and get better at certain things, and for me, Evie will always be my top priority. I just continually put her first. That’s how I can manage all hard things.”

Dewan admitted that co-parenting was “really tough” at the beginning, especially after she had Callum. She noted, “It was definitely hard on her in the beginning, too, but she’s gotten into a flow with that a lot more. But she loves Callum. She really adores him.”

Jenna is well aware that her postpartum experience could be different from the past. She said, “I’m not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago. We’ll see. I’ll report back, but I do think there’s a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says ‘Okay, well, you just get it done.’ I’ve recovered great every time, but I’m open to whatever happens.”