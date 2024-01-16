Mariska Hargitay Is ‘Very Proud’ of ‘SVU’ Reaching 25 Years (Exclusive)

Getty Images

It was an early 60th birthday celebration for Mariska Hargitay at the “Law & Order: SVU” 25th anniversary event!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Mariska about how much the show has meant to her and how proud she is of what they have created together.

Getting emotional, Mariska shared about the show, “I don’t really have the words to convey my gratitude and how proud I am to be standing here… It’s a singular moment that I’m still finding words for, but I’m very proud of what we’ve done.”

Mariska stressed that she’s still “growing” and doesn’t see herself “going anywhere soon.”

Hargitay also opened up about why she recently decided to share her own experience with sexual assault, saying, “It was just right.”

She added, “It was easy and effortless. The timing was right.”

When Mona praised Mariska for sharing her story in a way that resonates with people, Mariska said, “That’s what I’ve heard from people that it made them sort of reframe their story, and that’s been beautiful.”

Mona also spoke with Kelli Giddish, who called Mariska a “badass”!