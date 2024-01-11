Paul Giamatti Laughs About In-N-Out Run After Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday, “The Holdovers” star Paul Giamatti was honored with the Best Actor award at the 2024 National Board of Review Awards Gala in NYC.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Paul, who won a Golden Globe just days ago.

Paul went viral after a pic was posted online of him hitting up In-N-Out Burger in his tuxedo.

Since there aren’t any In-N-Outs in NYC, he joked that he'd have to find somewhere else to celebrate his National Board of Review honor.

"What do we got?" he asked Mona. "We've got Shake Shack here, we've got Five Guys. We got a lot of hamburger places... A lot of bodegas. What, am I gonna go make myself like a nice chopped cheese sandwich?"

In “The Holdovers,” Giamatti plays a teacher, so does he have a favorite? He answered, “I had an English teacher in seventh grade named Mrs. Bishop, who was really kind and really encouraging. The best teacher I ever had.”