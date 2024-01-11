Austin Butler on Airman Boot Camp & Boxing with Barry Keoghan (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Austin Butler chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the L.A. premiere of his new World War II series “Masters of the Air.”

The series was shot in England and Germany during the pandemic, and stars Austin and his “Elvis” co-star Tom Hanks, as well as Callum Turner and “Saltburn’s” Barry Keoghan. The series is about the brave young men who fought Adolf Hitler with bombing raids over Nazi Germany.

Austin shared, “I just felt privileged and honored to be a small part of this story.”

He dished on becoming friends with co-star Callum Turner, saying,

“We’ve stayed good friends.”

He also laughed about castmate Barry Keoghan saying he taught him boxing!

“He’s a good boxer, he’s a good boxer… I will let him say that he taught me. I have been boxing before, so we boxed together a little bit.”

Terri asked about bonding with the other stars as they went through two weeks of boot camp together.

Butler said, “It was super fun. We were all wearing the same fatigues and doing the same push-ups together. And spending every hour of the day in the cold together. You really, really get to know each other, so we bonded.”

Austin and Hanks were working together again after co-starring in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.”

Butler admitted, “I’d work with him on everything. I love him. He is the best. Doesn’t get any better.”

Ditto for Tom, who told Terri in a separate interview, “My boy… I knew we were going to be in good hands because I saw his work ethic… I saw that guy go through a transformation every single day, which I didn’t think he had a single day off.”

Seymour told him, “He wants to work with you all the time,” and Hanks replied, “Well, I say, ‘Let’s go, go, go.’”