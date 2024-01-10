Instagram

“The Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer is now a girl dad!

On Wednesday, Palmer announced the birth of his first child with wife Emely Fardo.

Along with a precious pic, he wrote on Instagram, “Our worlds have been forever changed. She’s finally here.”

Jesse revealed that they named their little girl Ella Reine. He gushed, “Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude.”

Last week, Palmer rushed home after hosting Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s “Golden Wedding.”

During the live telecast, he revealed, “Now on a personal note, I actually wasn’t sure that I was going to make it here tonight. And that’s because my beautiful wife Emely is at home right now and we’re expecting the birth of our very first child at any moment. Seriously, it could happen tonight.”

Jesse pointed out that his co-hosts Charity Lawson and Kathy Swarts were ready to step in if he had to immediately leave.

Along with expressing his love for Emely, he told her, “Please call me if you feel anything. I will leave here immediately, and I’ll leave everything in the capable hands of my friends who I’ve enlisted to help me out here tonight.”

Emely did not go into labor, so Jesse ended the televised wedding, saying, “I’m Jesse Palmer, and I gotta get out of here because I’m about to be a dad. Emely, I love you. I’m coming home right now. Good night, Bachelor Nation.”

The couple broke the news that they were expecting in August.

At the time, they wrote on Instagram, “We’ve been keeping a secret. Our family is growing and our hearts are so full! This is a dream come true for us and we’re so thrilled to be welcoming our baby girl in January 2024.”