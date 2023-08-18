Getty Images

“The Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer and his model wife Emely Fardo have a baby on the way!

The pair are expecting a baby girl, who is due in January.

Jesse told People magazine, “I have two brothers and four nephews, so we are finally getting a female addition to the Palmer family! Emely has always wanted a daughter and she is so maternal by nature, I’ve always known that she is going to be the best mom.”

Emely is “so excited” to meet their baby girl and “take her on fun adventures,” as well as “share with her the lessons this life has taught us.”

Palmer knows their daughter will have him “wrapped around her finger.” He said, “I know our daughter is going to walk all over me.”

He admitted, “I’m a little nervous since I never grew up with girls in the house.”

While pregnancy can be tough on someone’s body, Emely is feeling “really good” right now. She added, “I’m working out daily and my appetite has increased exponentially, which I’m not complaining about!”

The news comes three years after they wed in Connecticut.