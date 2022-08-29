ABC Television

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with “The Bachelorette” host Jesse Palmer at the “Men Tell All” taping.

We’re still watching the latest season of “The Bachelorette,” but Palmer already knows who he wants to appear on the next season of “The Bachelor.” Without any hesitation, Palmer named Shawn Mendes, Pete Davidson and Drake as his dream leading men.

As for the “Tell All” episodes, he said he loves them because they bring everyone together. He added, “You get to relive everything that went down.”

Jesse hoped that some of the contestants were able to “find closure.” He admitted, “I wasn’t expecting the emotion we had tonight.”

Palmer praised Logan for how he carried himself on the “Men Tell All” episode, saying, “He was composed, thought he was eloquent… I thought he was truthful. I thought he was genuine, and I think Logan did himself a huge favor coming on the show tonight.”

Logan sent shockwaves when he decided to stop pursuing Rachel Recchia and instead vie for Gabby Windey’s heart.

Jesse also gave his two cents on Nate, who was accused of infidelity prior to his time on the show. He said, “We talked about elephants in the room and that was probably the biggest one of them tonight. Everything that has been circulating on social media about Nate and I feel like we would be doing a disservice to Bachelor Nation had we skipped past it and not addressed it. I know that Nate’s character is very important to him and he wanted the opportunity tonight to share his side of the story… I’m happy he got that opportunity.”

Palmer made sure to show love to the leading ladies of “The Bachelorette,” saying, “I’m so proud of Gabby and Rachel, making it to this point. It is uncharted waters. They are getting themselves in situations that nobody could have anticipated. Because of their friendship, they have made it to this point.”