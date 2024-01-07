Award Shows January 07, 2024
Oprah’s Purple Golden Globes Gown Took 600 Hours to Make! (Exclusive)
Oprah Winfrey was a vision in purple on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.
“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi and Adam Glassman spoke with Oprah, who wore a Louis Vuitton gown that took “600 hours” to make.
She revealed, “Three women… It’s like a work of art. I am gonna hate to take it off, I’m gonna need three people to take it off.”
Winfrey was accompanied by Scott Saunders, the producer of her hit movie “The Color Purple.”
Oprah commented he is “the guy who had the idea, let’s make a movie out of the musical.”
Years ago, Oprah couldn’t imagine the movie being turned into a musical. She recalled, “That’s when I said in 2005 when I first got the call to go and watch them in rehearsal. I was like, ‘How in the world can you make a musical? What’s Celie gonna be doing, dancing and singing and sweeping?’ and she actually was.”
Scott added, “‘The Color Purple’ has music in its soul.”