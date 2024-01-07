Oprah’s Purple Golden Globes Gown Took 600 Hours to Make! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey was a vision in purple on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi and Adam Glassman spoke with Oprah, who wore a Louis Vuitton gown that took “600 hours” to make.

She revealed, “Three women… It’s like a work of art. I am gonna hate to take it off, I’m gonna need three people to take it off.”

Winfrey was accompanied by Scott Saunders, the producer of her hit movie “The Color Purple.”

Oprah commented he is “the guy who had the idea, let’s make a movie out of the musical.”