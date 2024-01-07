Getty Images

On Sunday, Jared Leto hit the red carpet for the 2024 Golden Globes.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Jared, who admitted he was “freezing” even with gloves, saying, “I could have used the body glove… I probably could have worn a shirt.”

Jared is known for his bold fashion choices over the years, so... what’s his secret??

Jared revealed, “I just DGAF, my friend… That’s the key… That’s the key.”

Jared showed some love for another fashionable star, Timothée Chalamet, saying, “Chalamet’s got all the moves.”

When Billy mentioned that Timothée might be following in Jared’s footsteps, he commented, “No, he’s not following anyone’s but his own.”