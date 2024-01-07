Rosamund Pike on Her Pre Golden-Globes Facial Injury (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday, Rosamund Pike turned heads in a vintage Dior Couture dress and Philip Treacy veil at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Just weeks before the star-studded show, Rosamund “smashed [her] face into the snow” while skiing and “took the skin off [her] entire cheek.”

She told "Extra's" Billy Bush, “That was partially why the hat came into play.”

Pike admitted, “It was not a good look when you’re heading to L.A.”

Rosamund is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her work on “Saltburn.” She shared, “I hope our film gets some recognition.”

Rosamund’s co-star Barry Keoghan is also nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama.

Pike expressed excitement for the night, saying, “I’m excited about who I’m going to sit with and meeting other actors and celebrating the industry.”