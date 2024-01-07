Award Shows January 07, 2024
Rosamund Pike on Her Pre Golden-Globes Facial Injury (Exclusive)
On Sunday, Rosamund Pike turned heads in a vintage Dior Couture dress and Philip Treacy veil at the 2024 Golden Globes.
Just weeks before the star-studded show, Rosamund “smashed [her] face into the snow” while skiing and “took the skin off [her] entire cheek.”
She told "Extra's" Billy Bush, “That was partially why the hat came into play.”
Pike admitted, “It was not a good look when you’re heading to L.A.”
Rosamund is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her work on “Saltburn.” She shared, “I hope our film gets some recognition.”
Rosamund’s co-star Barry Keoghan is also nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama.
Pike expressed excitement for the night, saying, “I’m excited about who I’m going to sit with and meeting other actors and celebrating the industry.”
Rosamund showed some love for fellow nominee Julianne Moore. She said, “I admire [Julianne]’s work greatly and who she is as a person and the way she conducts herself in the industry.”