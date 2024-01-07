Golden Globes 2024 Pre-Glam: See the Stars Getting Ready!

Golden Globe attendees took to social media to give us an inside look at their 2024 looks and pre-show beauty rituals.

Natasha Lyonne fueled up with DUNKIN' while getting ready for the Globes.

America Ferrara got ready with a beauty mask and some "Kenergy."

Florence Pugh had her hair dyed "one spike at a time."

Kate Beckinsale enjoyed a facial... with her cat.

Issa Rae was popping bottles ahead of the show.

Jordana Brewster shared a pic of herself laughing while using the bathroom in her Globes gown.

Heidi Klum showed off her massive dress on Instagram, while riding in the car with husband Tom Kaulitz. The dress took up so much room, she had to ask him, "Do you have space?"

Danielle Brooks sipped on some "award season fuel."

"Suits" actor Patrick J. Adams showed off his dapper look, while thanking his team. He wrote, "Thank you to @giorgioarmani, @omega and @louboutinworld for making this guy @goldenglobes ready. It’s not a small job. Thank you so much to @ashleypweston and @fabiolamakeup for tying it all together. It takes a village."