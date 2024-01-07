Jeffrey Wright Raves About ‘American Fiction’ Co-Star Sterling K. Brown (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

On Sunday, “American Fiction” star Jeffrey Wright looked dapper in a Dior tux at the 2024 Golden Globes.

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Jeffrey, who had wonderful things to say about his co-star Sterling K. Brown.

In the movie, Sterling plays Jeffrey’s younger brother. Wright said, “We had a ball together and he’s a brilliant actor, wonderful guy, perfect younger brother.”

Wright is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in the film, which took only 26 days to shoot.

Of the positive reception to the film, Jeffrey commented, “We’re the little engine that could. We’re punching above our weight… we didn’t have a lot of time, neither did we have a lot of resources but we had a great script and we had a brilliant group of actors and wonderful crew and we had such passion for this story and it it really is gratifying now.”