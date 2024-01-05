Cillian Murphy’s Latest ‘Peaky Blinders’ Update (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday, “Oppenheimer” star Cillian Murphy was honored for his work at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Cillian, who reflected on being part of the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, as well as the possibility of more “Peaky Blinders.”

Cillian noted, “It was an amazing moment for cinema. We’re very proud.”

Aside from “Oppenheimer,” Cillian is also known for his role as Thomas Shelby on “Peaky Blinders.” The show ended after six seasons, but is there any possibility of more “Peaky Blinders”?

He answered, “I have no update for you. I wish I had, but I don’t… I always said if there’s more story to tell, I’ll be there, but sorry — I have no exclusive.”