Billie Eilish Fangirls Over ‘Oppenheimer’s’ Cillian Murphy (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas chatted with “Extra’s” Megan Ryte as they were honored at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival for their song “What Was I Made For?” in “Barbie.”

They also dished on the movies they loved from the past year, and Billie got distracted when she spotted “Oppenheimer” star Cillian Murphy!

With a smile she pointed out, “Cillian’s over there, guys… just saying. Sorry, I just got distracted, it’s all good.”

Finneas added, “’Oppenheimer’… very tight.”

He also weighed in on the other movies out right now, saying, “Just in the last 10 days I saw ‘All of Us Strangers’ which I was very moved by. ‘Poor Things’ I think is really great. I loved ‘Maestro.’ I thought ‘Maestro’ was beautiful filmmaking… I was very moved by a bunch of stuff.”

Chatting about the success of “Barbie” and the soundtrack, Billie said, “It is so surreal… to just be involved at all was such an honor… and I felt like the movie was very understood and that made me feel really good… to be part of that was huge.”