Movies January 04, 2024
Coming Soon! IMDb’s Top 10 Most Highly Anticipated Films of 2024
Warner Bros. Pictures
IMDb has revealed their Top 10 most highly anticipated movies of 2024!
“Dune: Part Two,” starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Austin Butler, is the 2024 film that fans are most excited to see!
Other movies to make the list include “Joker: Folie à Deux,” “Mean Girls,” and “Deadpool 3.”
See the full list below!
- “Dune: Part Two”
- “Joker: Folie à Deux”
- “Argylle”
- “Beetlejuice 2”
- “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”
- “Deadpool 3”
- “Madame Web”
- “Mean Girls”
- “Gladiator 2”
- “Kraven the Hunter”