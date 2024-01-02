Instagram

“Dancing with the Stars” alum and “Fifty Shades Freed” actor Brant Daugherty, 38, is now a dad of two!

On Monday, Daugherty announced that he and wife Kim have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

He wrote on Instagram, “We were gonna post for the holidays but ended up having the merriest Christmas of all. Welcome to the world, Aero Lore Daugherty.”

Brant posted a series of photos of their bundle of joy, including some with his older brother Wilder, 2.

The last photo in the post was a pic of Brant holding Aero.

Brant and Kim announced that they were expecting in October.

Kim enlisted the help of Wilder to break the news to Brant. She told E! News, “I told him, 'You're going to be a big brother, now go tell Daddy. And he brought the box over to Brant and gave it to him."

Brant shared his reaction, saying, “My toddler just came up to me with a box and I had no idea what it was!"

The box contained a positive pregnancy test.

He went on, “We had been trying, so the surprise didn't blow my mind, but it was exciting."

As for how life will be with two kids, Brant quipped, “We think we'll be okay. There's two of us and there's two kids, so the math is working in our favor so far."

Kim added, “Wilder's 2, so he shows his age sometimes, and I definitely look at Brant and say, 'How are we possibly going to do this? I know we will, and, generally, Wilder has been a very, very easy child and is very well-behaved and good-natured."