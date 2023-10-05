Brant Daugherty & Wife Kim Expecting Baby #2

“Dancing with the Stars” alum and “Fifty Shades Freed” actor Brant Daugherty, 38, is going to be a dad again!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Daugherty and his wife Kim, who co-starred in “A Christmas Movie Christmas,” are expecting their second together.

They are already the parents of son Wilder, 2, who broke the news to his dad.

Kim, 34, shared with E! News, “I told him, 'You're going to be a big brother, now go tell Daddy. And he brought the box over to Brant and gave it to him."

Brant shared his reaction, saying, “My toddler just came up to me with a box and I had no idea what it was!"

The box contained a positive pregnancy test.

He went on, “We had been trying, so the surprise didn't blow my mind, but it was exciting."

While the two “can’t wait” for Wilder to meet his younger brother, Brant commented, “I don't think he really understands it yet, but he's really excited about getting to be a big brother."

As for how life will be with two kids, Brant quipped, “We think we'll be okay. There's two of us and there's two kids, so the math is working in our favor so far."

Kim added, “Wilder's 2, so he shows his age sometimes, and I definitely look at Brant and say, 'How are we possibly going to do this? I know we will, and, generally, Wilder has been a very, very easy child and is very well-behaved and good-natured."

Brant and Kim haven’t decided on a name for their second son. Brant noted, “We discuss it in short bursts and then ignore it for some time. We both come to the table every once and awhile with some ideas and we shoot each other down and we retreat to our corners wounded to figure out some new options. Nothing's the winner yet, but the winner may be in the list."

The pair tied the knot in 2019 in an intimate ceremony in Northern California. At the time, Kim expressed their desire to have a family, telling People magazine, “Eventually we want to have a family in a few years and just continue to create and love each other. We do great things together.”