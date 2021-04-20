Brant Daugherty & Wife Kim Welcome Baby Boy — What’s His Unique Name?

“Dancing with the Stars” alum and “Fifty Shades of Grey” actor Brant Daugherty, 35, and his wife Kim are first-time parents!

On Tuesday, they announced that they welcomed a baby boy they named Wilder David Daugherty. She wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the world, Wilder David Daugherty. You are so incredibly loved.”

In an interview with People magazine, the couple revealed that their son was born on March 24 in Los Angeles. He weighed 6 lbs., 6 oz., and measured 19 inches long.

Due to preeclampsia and 30 hours of labor, Kim eventually underwent a C-section.

They said, “It is such a magical feeling, knowing we created a life. We keep saying, 'We made him!' We really are so obsessed and in love with him. He's just the best.”

Wilder’s middle name holds special meaning to the couple since he was named “after Brant’s dad.”

As for their son’s first name, Kim admitted, “Picking a first name was probably the most stressful part for us. It's a lot of pressure! We came up with several lists of names over months and compared them. Wilder was at the top of both of our lists. We had it narrowed down to two names and spent a few days after he was born getting to know him before we committed to one."

Along with gifting his wife diamond earrings, Brant gushed, “Watching Kim go through labor left me in awe. She made so many hard decisions to take care of our son and put him first every time. I couldn't ask for a better mother for our son. She's so attentive, patient and loving. Watching her step up to motherhood makes me fall even more in love with her."

In December, Brant and Kim announced they were expecting. At the time, the couple, who co-starred in “A Christmas Movie Christmas” last year, noted they were “both ready for the next chapter.”

Kim told the outlet, “We're at that point in our lives where we are ready and excited to be parents. It's something we both knew we wanted. It's so special to start a family of our own."