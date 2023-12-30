Tom Wilkinson, Oscar Nominee & 'The Full Monty' Star, Dies at 75

Getty Images

Tom Wilkinson, one of the most revered actors of his generation, died at 75 on Saturday, The New York Times reports.

Wilkinson reportedly died unexpectedly at his home.

The actor was twice nominated for the Oscar, for "In the Bedroom" (2002) and "Michael Clayton" (2007), and appeared in many popular films, notably "The Full Monty" (1997), "Shakespeare in Love" (1998), "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" (2004), "Batman Begins" (2005), and "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" (2011).

Wilkinson was born February 5, 1948, in Wharfedale, Yorkshire, England, growing up there and in Canada before attending the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Having acted in school, he made his professional debut in 1976, and appeared in the British series "First Among Equals" (1986) and "Martin Chuzzlewit" (1994).

After roles in "Sense and Sensibility" (1995) and "The Ghost and the Darkness" (1996), it was his charming, BAFTA-winning performance in "The Full Monty" that rebranded him as an in-demand film actor.

Among his other films were "Oscar and Lucinda" (1997), "Wilde" (1997), "Rush Hour" (1998), "The Patriot" (2000), "Cassandra's Dream" (2007), "Dedication" (2007), "Valkyrie" (2008), "Burke and Hare" (2010), "The Ghost Writer" (2010), "The Green Hornet" (2011), "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol" (2011), "Selma" (2014), "Snowden" (2016), "Denial" (2016), and "SAS: Red Notice" (2021).

He was equally successful on TV in his later career, winning an Emmy for playing Benjamin Franklin in HBO's "John Adams" (2008), for which he also received Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations. For his work as James A. Baker in HBO's "Recount" (2008), he was again Emmy-nominated.