Matthew McConaughey Posts Sweet Birthday Message to Son Livingston

Instagram

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ son, Livingston, just turned 11!

The actor wished their youngest a happy birthday on Instagram with a sweet father-son photo and the message, “Double one’s, we love watching you grow. Thanks for puttin so many smiles on our faces. love, Papa’s.”

Instagram

Livingston got some love from his mom and brother Levi, 15, too.

Levi shared a carousel of sweet and funny pics of Livingston and wrote, “Happy 11th lil bro, you’re growing up so fast! #happybirthday.”

Instagram

Camila used those same images and shared, “Well… When your oldest son has such a great post for his little brothers birthday, I give up coming up with my own!😂😂 re-posting it!"

She added, "Today we celebrate, our youngest, turning 11!!! He bring so much joy and learnings to our lives. It is hard to put into words!!”

Instagram

Just a few months ago, Matthew opened up to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about parenting his boys, as well as daughter Vida, 13.

The actor shared that the greatest lesson he hoped to impart on his kids is “responsibility breeds freedom.”

He explained, “You take care of your stuff, chores, you take care of yourself, you will have more freedoms in the future.”

As for how parenting has changed him, McConaughey said, “When you become a parent, your peripheral vision becomes better… whereas before you're a parent, you can have tunnel vision. You can take one-trip tickets to anywhere you want to go. No more one-trip tickets when you become a parent. It’s round-trip tickets, because you know you have to get back and you’ve got dependents.”