‘DWTS’ Partners Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant Engaged

Instagram

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant, who met on “Dancing with the Stars,” are getting married!

The “DWTS” pro and the “CODA” actor got engaged while on a trip to Lake Arrowhead, California.

Stewart shared on Instagram Stories, “Ending 2023 engaged! I’m still pinching myself.”

She also posted photos of the engagement on her page, writing, “Forever.”

The couple opened up to People magazine about the proposal, revealing Daniel popped the question while on a family hike on Christmas Day.

Everyone was taking turns sharing what they are grateful for, and Durant said, "I was the last one — and I started talking about the year, about us meeting and everything that happens in life. I just feel like there's balance. She sees me. She knows my culture, my language, and understands everything about me." The actor confessed he started "welling up" as he shared his feelings.

Britt added, "We were both emotional, overwhelmed with joy and at peace knowing that this would eventually be part of our story. It felt like magic, but at the same time, it felt right and normal."

The couple met on Season 31 of “DWTS” in 2022, where Daniel, a deaf actor, taught Stewart American Sign Language, and she taught him to dance.

When they were eliminated from the competition, they realized they had feelings for each other.

Durant said, "I think, in that moment, we realized what we had felt for each other. It was more than friends and naturally we connected and started dating after that.”

They announced they were dating on Valentine’s Day 2023.

Stewart shared, "It's funny, I remember us meeting. I remember us as teammates. I remember us as best friends, and then I remember us together. And now it feels like we've just been together for forever.”

After the news broke, the couple's "DWTS" friends congratulated them on Instagram.

Xochitl Gomez wrote, "So happy for you two! It was written in the Stars ⭐️ congratulations!!"

Emma Slater posted, "Absolutely the BEST NEWS ON THE PLANET!!!! Crying, so happy for you both!!! You guys are getting married!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭"

Peta Murgatroyd gushed, "Omggggggggggggg BRITTTT Yes yes yes!!! Congratulations!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

Daniella Karagach Pashkova called it the "BEST NEWS EVERRRRRRR!!!!!"

Brandon Armstrong was pleased, "Oh YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES"

Val Chmerkovskiy posted, "❤️ Congrats Britt & Daniel"

Rylee Arnold wrote, "STOP ITTTTT😍😍😍 so happy for you guys!!!!!"