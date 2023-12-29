Dan Levy on Showing a Different Side in ‘Good Grief’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Get ready to see a different side of Dan Levy. After shooting to fame in the crazy comedy “Schitt’s Creek,” he’s embracing his dramatic side in “Good Grief,” as he stars in and directs his first feature film.

Dan and co-stars Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel spoke to “Extra’s” Megan Ryte about the project, which deals with grief and friendships.

Levy explained, “I had been experiencing some grief and I was really questioning what it all meant and I felt like this was a conversation a lot of people might relate to.”

He later added that he wrote the film as a “love letter to the friendships in my life.”

As for starring and directing in the movie, Dan said, “I never wanted the actors to feel like the moment was broken. A lot of planning happened in advance to get everyone aligned so that we didn't need me running back behind the camera to see what was going on.”

Himesh praised Levy’s work, saying, “Dan had such a clear vision for this, it just felt very easy it felt like a really well oiled machine.”

Megan pointed out, “It felt like when I was watching it, I was watching people I actually knew.”

Negga revealed Dan took them away for a weekend and Levy added, “We did an escape room together. It instantly bonded people together.”